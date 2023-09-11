An unknown Canberran is walking around a million dollars better off than they were on Friday - but they may not know it.
The mystery man or woman had not claimed the money on Monday morning and the Lotto company says it has no way of knowing who he or she is.
The winning numbers came up in Saturday's draw and the company is urging people to check their tickets.
"The mystery player held one of the 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4397 on Monday 9 September 2023, and takes home a total prize of $1,000,000," the company said.
"The winning entry is unregistered, which means officials from the Lott have no way to contact the winner to break the exciting news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize."
The winning ticket was bought at Penney's Paper Shop on Hibberson Street, Gungahlin.
Penney's Paper Shop owner James Penney said it was the newsagency's 14th division one winning entry.
"We will be eagerly waiting for the mystery winner to come into our outlet and check their Saturday Lotto ticket. We hope we're able to share the winning news with them soon," he said.
"A big congratulations to our latest mystery division one winner and we hope it goes a long way for their family."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.