"Rural communities need no surveillance cameras: we have The Grapevine," writes Ken. "Now she's 'graduated' from driving in the paddock I've been out on our remote country road with my daughter (a few months short of her 16th birthday) with the L-plates on. Of course she can't yet get a learner's licence though she's read the rule book - so yes we are outside the law. But I've had messages from two sources that someone knows we're bending the rules and will report us to the police, or Crimestoppers. Who? Dunno. Why don't they just give us a call? Dunno. Big Brother? Big Sister? They are there. Of course if we do the right thing we have nothing to fear, in China, in Sydney, or in a little rural community. If The Right Thing doesn't fit with common sense, we break the rules, if we dare. Alas, we are back in the paddock. Cheers and thanks for the daily stimulus."