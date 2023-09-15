The new National Construction Code (NCC) 7-Star rating, set to take effect from October 1 2023, is a win for homeowners, and a move that brings us one step closer to a more sustainable and energy efficient future.
By embracing energy efficient insulation solutions, homeowners can go beyond merely ensuring a comfortable indoor temperature.
Whether you're a first-timer or seasoned professional, the idea of renovating or building is an exciting, yet often overwhelming experience.
As a homeowner, it's important you enter into the project both educated and informed, as there are a few crucial decisions that can be made early in the building process to ensure you build a home that is comfortable, well-designed and energy efficient.
A key consideration such as insulation will not only improve your lifestyle and comfort, but will reduce your heating and cooling costs for many years to come.
"We have seen an increase in Australian homeowners moving towards more sustainable living," Warren Steward, head of product development at Bradford Insulation, says.
"Most recently, there's been a buzz in the Australian home construction industry about the introduction of the new 7-Star rating by the NCC.
Simply put, this new rating system is all about ensuring better energy efficiency, which translates into numerous advantages for homeowners, including reducing energy consumption, lowering energy bills, healthier homes, as well as making significant strides in Australia's collective efforts to combat greenhouse gas emissions."
A more comfortable and healthier home
A well-insulated home offers a more comfortable living environment all year round. Whether it's scorching hot or chillingly cold outside, good insulation helps keep your home at a more comfortable temperature.
Some insulation also reduces noise transmission, creating a quieter, more peaceful living environment.
A major benefit of insulation is a reduced susceptibility to trapped moisture from condensation that can lead to mould and mildew in your home, and the consequent health risks for your family, and long-term structural damage to your home.
By including anti-condensation insulation products and selecting an effective roof ventilation system when building, the structure of your home can breathe and effectively release moisture.
For asthma and allergy sufferers, insulation products such as Bradford's are approved by the National Asthma Council's Sensitive Choice program, meaning they are asthma and allergy friendly building products.
Energy cost savings
Approximately 40 per cent of household energy is used for heating and cooling an average Australian home to achieve thermal comfort.
The mandatory minimum levels of insulation in newly constructed homes assist in reducing heating and cooling costs by around a third, but experts agree higher levels of thermal insulation can reduce energy costs even further.
The 7-Star rating is designed to reduce energy consumption in homes by including better insulation, glazing, sealing, and smart solar design. This means less reliance on your heating and cooling systems, significantly reducing your energy bills.
Eco-friendly living now and in the future
As we become more conscious about our impact on the environment, living in a home that is energy efficient aligns with a more sustainable lifestyle.
With the 7-Star rating, your carbon footprint can be reduced by using less energy for heating and cooling, which ultimately contributes to a greener planet.
As regulations continue to evolve in this direction, a 7-Star rated home is staying ahead of the curve, making it a smart choice for homeowners planning for the long term.
Improved resale value
A home with a higher star rating could potentially have a higher resale value. As energy costs rise and home buyers become more environmentally conscious, energy efficient homes are becoming more attractive in the real estate market.
Owning a 7-Star rated home could be a solid investment for the future.
Key questions to ask your builder
