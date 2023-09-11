I am an AFL man and don't closely follow the NRL, although being a Canberran I keep an eye on the progress of the Raiders.
I am glad this season is ended as I do get a bit tired of reading every Monday how the referees, the linesmen, the NRL, the judiciary, et al, have conspired against the Raiders.
Then you read how another undisciplined act by a Raiders player has led to a send-off or suspension. They even managed a suspension in the final game of the season, resulting in them again being a player short.
To rub salt in the wound it was a further undisciplined act that lost them the game on Sunday.
May I suggest to the coaching staff that a little less emphasis on complaining and a little more focus on discipline might work wonders in 2024?
Just saying.
While the government has promised the outdoor public swimming pools at Dickson and in the city will open as scheduled by the end of next month, there is no such reassurance for the Woden pool, which has not been open now for over two years.
As the pool site is now under the ownership of developer Geocon, the community has little confidence that the pool will ever reopen.
With a likely hot and dry summer approaching, the government needs to ensure that this essential community facility is available as required by the site lease.
We have just witnessed the demolition of two well-built Canberra houses next door in readiness for four replacement government properties to go in their place.
One of the demolished properties was constructed with original Canberra red bricks and both houses contained good solid timbers in their original construction, absolutely up to recycling if the will was there.
We and other neighbours were lucky enough upon request to be granted permission to adopt a small component of what was demolished.
Sadly, though, truck upon truck took most of the materials away for dumping at a nearby site. What an expensive waste. Surely the ACT government can find a way in its rush to demolish Canberra properties for government housing renewal, to recycle these materials for reconstruction, reuse or even sale to the general public.
People would line up for them, especially the hardwoods. As our population increases and our natural resources diminish, we need to be smarter and invest in a more circular economy when it comes to our historical building materials.
Dumping worthwhile Canberra red bricks and timbers is simply a mindless waste. I am glad that we managed to secure our own small pile of the red bricks from next door and look forward to giving them a second life.
Jennifer Hobson (Letters, September 8) is in denial about the fact that wood heater smoke is one of the most important sources of air pollution in Australia with a large health toll on the community.
The health costs of residential wood heaters in Sydney and Melbourne are in the billions of dollars. Health costs for Greater Sydney are $2 billion annually, created by a minority of the population.
Hobson also perpetuates a common industry myth, namely that somehow "modern" wood heaters will remedy the pollution situation. The existing AS/NZS Standard does not reflect real-life emissions.
In four towns in New Zealand it was a requirement that all wood heaters meet AS/NZS ratings. Yet unacceptable air pollution continued, with multiple breaches of the NZ 24-hour air quality standard for particulate pollution.
It's only 22 years until 2045 when the ACT government will ban wood heaters.
Meantime get used to imploring any neighbours force-feeding you wood smoke to kindly allow your family to breathe clean air.
Apologise for asking. Every time.
This outrageous situation harks back to the infamous days when cigarette smoke was permitted everywhere.
The second-hand tobacco smoke issue was settled in the 1980s within a few years, not decades, speedily bringing immense benefits to public health.
Having to wait until 2045 is an unconscionable imposition on everybody's health, bordering on negligence.
We simply can't wait that long. Even 2035 is too far away.
Public health must take priority over any rights to continue indulging in nostalgic fireside contemplations.
A wood-smoke-free 2025 would be waiting long enough for Canberrans' lungs to breathe a sigh of relief.
Full marks to the AFL and fans. The AFL Commission has opted not to leverage its flagship event for political campaigning.
A senator has declared that "this may be a rare moment of clarity from our sporting codes. Footy fans do not want constitutional advice or a moral lecture while watching the game. It's a very sensible decision".
This is a big moment in politics and sport. There are three other national sports bodies that have accepted money from the Voice for advertising for their finals.
My immediate reaction is to withdraw my support. Never forget the power of fans. They can opt in and they can opt out.
Stewart Bath (Letters, September 9) says the government should say more about what it has in mind for the Voice.
The proposal for the Voice comes from Australia's First Nations peoples. What they have in mind has been set out in various places including Reconciliation Australia's website.
If you go to its website you will find there both a summary, and more detail under nine headings, of how they envisage the Voice could operate.
The final decision on this will be made by the Parliament. As to how much detail about the Voice should go into the constitution itself, the letter from Ernst Willheim on the same day as Stewart's explains it very well: that is, very little.
I appreciate Greg Adamson's wish for equality for all (Letters September 10). I must disagree, though, that the constitution was originally based on equality for all. The writers failed to recognise the Indigenous population.
There is a difference, too, between equality and equity. Where a section of the population is disadvantaged, some additional measures are required to work towards equality for all. This is the same principle as providing additional support for any of us who have "special needs".
I will be voting "yes" to work towards equal treatment for all Australians.
The referendum looks like being about the future of the nation, not just Aboriginal rights.
Do we want to be one country, with one law for all, equal access to healthcare, education, welfare, separation of religion and state, one flag, a belief in science and progress and much more that has served us so well?
Or do we single out one group for special treatment in the constitution and law courts, with a separate flag and, most importantly, rejection of science in favour of stone age beliefs influencing decisions on country roads, farming practices, dams, mining sites, city parks and so much more that will divide us by race and entrench the divisions?
We should help people because they need help, not because of past sins, real or imagined. And in doing so we should be sure to keep the things that unite us and all that is good.
Recent events have finally convinced Alan Joyce to leave Qantas, albeit just a little bit sooner than he was already planning.
Qantas employees will all be relieved that he has left, but Mr Joyce is laughing all the way to the bank.
Meanwhile, current and former Qantas employees have been suffering financial hardship and mental anguish as a result of Joyce's reign.
Only shareholders, lawyers and Joyce are better off.
Our government should never have sold Qantas, but the Coalition favours privatisation and even the ALP has been paying the Chicago school of economics more than lip service.
Now that the Earth is endangered by global warming we are finally realising extreme capitalism endangers us, too, but most mergers and privatisations, or the Qantas ground crew suspensions, cannot be undone.
Surely the former CFO of Qantas was complicit in the decisions which led to Alan Joyce's early departure?
Mario Stivala (Letters, September 11) says, "voters are not mugs and will not vote for the unknown". We're only mugs, Mario, if we don't bother to find out.
Doctors should not have to pay payroll tax ("Hospital doctors are worried about ACT's GP payroll tax," September 11). Nor should anybody else. Payroll tax is a tax on jobs.
Yes, Barbara Fisher ("less" and "few", Letters. September 8.). And you can add to that "amount" and "number".
Frank Clarke (Letters, September 8) asks for a cogent reason why he should vote "yes". The reason is we stole the land from the First Peoples; we took away their economic, cultural and spiritual base. Giving them a Voice to Parliament is the least we can do.
Can somebody tell me if I've got this wrong? The ACCC is going after AustralianSuper for overcharging customers. If the outcome is a fine, where will that come from? Ultimately customers. Sounds like a lose-lose situation for the customers.
Is it just me or was the PM's trip to the G20 in India a waste of taxpayers' money and his time? Nothing of note, apart from the usual photo ops, was achieved. And the leaders actually snubbed Ukraine.
Ian Morison (Letters, September 9) said human overpopulation was the underlying cause of our environmental woes. He is correct. But humans can't bring themselves to admit this or governments to address it. So Iet us just focus on recycling our aluminium cans.
I'm starting to think that many of the "no" votes will actually be an objection to anything that Albo suggests and nothing to do with the Indigenous cause.
Reading "Early sign-off on bill draft" (September 10), my first thought was the ACT government might have planned deliberately to cause negotiations with Calvary to fail so that it could go ahead with the new boutique hospital. Then I realised that they're just not clever enough. Or are they?
I'm glad to see "yes" advocates including Noel Pearson toning down their rhetoric. The naming, blaming and shaming of those who disagree just wasn't working for them.
Can we have a media blackout on the Voice between now and October 14?
