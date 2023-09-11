The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Canberra Raiders coaches need to focus on discipline, not complaining

By Letters to the Editor
September 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I am an AFL man and don't closely follow the NRL, although being a Canberran I keep an eye on the progress of the Raiders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.