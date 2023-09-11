The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Labor housing bill to pass with Greens support

Miriam Webber
Justine Landis-Hanley
By Miriam Webber, and Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens have agreed to support the Albanese government's signature social and affordable housing package after months of stalled negotiations, putting aside demands for rent freezes and caps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.