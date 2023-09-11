Labor housing bill to pass with Greens support

The Greens have agreed to support the Albanese government's signature social and affordable housing package after months of stalled negotiations, putting aside demands for rent freezes and caps.
The party previously refused to pass the housing package through the Senate unless Labor guaranteed at least $2.5 billion a year to be spent directly on public and affordable housing, and incentivised state and territory governments to implement a two-year rent freeze and ongoing rent caps.
Greens leader Adam Bandt and housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather said the party agreed to support the legislation after securing an additional $1 billion to be spent on public housing this year.
ACM, publisher of this masthead, understands the government restarted negotiations with the minor party last week, with the hopes of passing the bill this sitting fortnight.
Mr Bandt said the Greens had secured an additional $3 billion in direct investment into housing this year, following the Albanese government's June commitment of $2 billion to building more social housing.
"The Greens are in a position where we will support the government's housing legislation, we are prepared, subject to the Senate to pass it through the Senate this week," Mr Bandt said.
While the Greens failed to secure their demands for rent caps and freezes, Mr Bandt said the Greens were "the party in Parliament for renters" and vowed they would push the issue in future negotiations.
"Our focus will now shift to securing rent caps and a rent freeze," he said.
"There's legislation still to come during the course of this Parliament where the Greens are going to be in balance of power.
"And of course, as we've just learnt through the course of this year, a strong community campaign where renters find their voice gets results."
But it's a significant shift from what Mr Chandler-Mather told ACM last month.
Asked whether his party was risking social and affordable housing with its hard line demands for rental rights, the 32-year-old housing spokesperson said, given this was the government's "centrepiece, long-term housing plan" this bill "is our leverage that we get to use".
Housing Minister Julie Collins welcomed the development in question time on Monday, thanking the Greens, and saying the government had worked "tirelessly" to gain support for the fund.
"This will change housing in Australia, it will benefit so many Australians.
"We have worked tirelessly to deliver this bill because we understand the long-term reform required to turn around the housing challenges that we inherited from those opposite Mr. Speaker," she said, referring to the opposition.
"But this is about people, and I want to thank the members in this place who understand that. The members of the crossbench who have joined us, the member for Bass [Bridget Archer] even, of course ... now the Greens.
"We are getting this done together because it's important for people on the ground, it has always been about people."
The housing package includes Labor's proposed $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, which would invest $10 billion, and spend a least $500 million a year in returns to build 30,000 new social and affordable properties in the first five years.
With the Coalition refusing to support Labor's housing package, the government needs the support of the Greens and two crossbenchers to pass it through the Senate.
In May, Jacqui Lambie Network senators Tammy Tyrrell and Jacqui Lambie agreed to support the legislation after the government guaranteed at least 1200 affordable and social homes for Tasmania in the first five years of the fund.
The Greens - with the Coalition's support - in June successfully delayed a Senate vote on the package until October, just hours after leaders from the housing and homelessness sector called on parliament to pass the bills.
