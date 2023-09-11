The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Daniel McConnell-Imbriotis awaits ACT Supreme Court sentence for drug trafficking

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel McConnell-Imbriotis temporarily leaves court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Daniel McConnell-Imbriotis temporarily leaves court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A drug trafficker who led a police chase was found with nearly 300 grams of an amphetamine drug, some of which was kept in a pocketed vial labelled "digest - gut health - super shot".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.