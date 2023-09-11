A drug trafficker who led a police chase was found with nearly 300 grams of an amphetamine drug, some of which was kept in a pocketed vial labelled "digest - gut health - super shot".
Police discovered about $23,000 in cash, 280 grams of gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL, 32 grams of methamphetamine, a "dealer kit", and drug paraphernalia in the man's car.
Daniel McConnell-Imbriotis, 33, was meant to be sentenced in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday but will instead have the chance to prove his changed ways before learning his fate.
He has pleaded guilty to trafficking in a marketable quantity of a controlled drug, trafficking in a controlled drug, dealing with proceeds of crime, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
"Often courts impose significant and even harsh sentences on offenders in order to deter them and others who may be tempted to commit similar offences," Acting Justice Peter Berman said.
However, the judge said protecting the community was sometimes best achieved by imposing a sentence primarily focused on rehabilitation.
The offending in question took place in the early hours of November 20, 2021, when police tried to pull over McConnell-Imbriotis for driving "well below" the speed limit in Dickson.
He failed to stop his Toyota Rav 4, exceeded the speed limit, drove over a roundabout and ran through a red light to evade capture.
The chase ended when McConnell-Imbriotis drove into the basement carpark of the Canberra Parklands Central Hotel Apartments.
Police physically removed the offender from his car, restrained him on the ground and arrested him.
The man was subject to an intensive correction order for a separate drug trafficking charge at the time of the offending.
On Monday, Acting Justice Berman weighed up possible sentencing options for McConnell-Imbriotis, who the court heard was engaging in residential rehabilitation after moving to NSW.
This made him ineligible for an intensive correction order.
"It would be highly counterproductive for the defendant and the community for him to return to live in the ACT because of the substantial risk he would re-engage with undesirable influences here and commit further offences," Acting Justice Berman said.
But the judge said the lesser penalty of a suspended sentence was a "big ask" considering the seriousness of the offending.
Acting Justice Berman opted to defer the offender's sentencing so that the court could assess his rehabilitation progress.
McConnell-Imbriotis, who has spent seven months in custody for the offending, is set to return to court in August 2024 when his matter should be allocated a new sentencing date.
"If you commit any further offences between now and when you're here for sentence, there's probably only one outcome," the judge told the man.
"If you don't commit offences, you're going to be in a much better position and your chances of returning to jail are much less."
