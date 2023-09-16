If you create a mood board, then it will give you a basic understanding of your colour palette and favourite textures, as well as an overall feel for the room, so you can start your new space afresh. Fill your mood board with a variety of colours, textures, patterns and found objects, as well as printed images of furniture, fabrics, wallpapers, paints, surfaces, fixtures and accessories. With a mood board, you are creating a micro-world that can be enlarged and exploded in a room or even your whole house - depending on the size of your project. Ideally, this planning stage will be fairly detailed. The more thorough you are with the planning, the fewer mistakes you will make and the less money you'll end up spending on the wrong things!