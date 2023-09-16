The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How to create a mood board and restyle your home with Lucy Gough's The Home Style Handbook

By Lucy Gough
September 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lucy Gough knows good design. The Australian interior stylist, who has spent the past 12 years working in London, has been designing rooms since she was first given free rein of her bedroom at 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.