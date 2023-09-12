Times Past: September 13, 1968

It seems that Canberra has always had a cost-of-living issue. On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times reported on a meeting that was held at Albert Hall in the hopes that representation could be made to the government to ease the pressure.
The federal government would be asked to hold a public inquiry into the cost of living in Canberra. This followed a meeting at the Albert Hall the previous night, when the member for the ACT, Mr J. R. Fraser, told about 150 people he had a mandate from the electors to seek an inquiry which would examine not only the cost of living in Canberra, but needs particular to the people of the ACT, such as winter clothing and heating.
If people did not believe the cost of living in Canberra was too high, they should ask themselves why so many workers needed second jobs and why wives had to work.
There was a need for either a separate wage of a special allowance for people living in Canberra. If the government believed the cost of living was not too high it should hold an inquiry to establish this fact.
One of the reasons for the high cost of living was the manipulation of land released by the government. This forced companies to pay high premiums for land which were passed on to the customer.
Mr R. O'Keeffe, a Labor member of the Advisory Council, told the meeting, organised by the Trades and Labour Council, that a prices Ordinance had been established in Canberra by the Chifley government in 1949. Dr J. Cairns (Labor, Victoria) told the meeting that one of the reasons for the high prices in Canberra was less competition than anywhere else.
The only way to change the price structure was to change the structure of the Australian economy.
