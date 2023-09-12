Times Past: September 13, 1968

The federal government would be asked to hold a public inquiry into the cost of living in Canberra. This followed a meeting at the Albert Hall the previous night, when the member for the ACT, Mr J. R. Fraser, told about 150 people he had a mandate from the electors to seek an inquiry which would examine not only the cost of living in Canberra, but needs particular to the people of the ACT, such as winter clothing and heating.