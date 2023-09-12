The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 13, 1968

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 13 2023 - 12:00am
It seems that Canberra has always had a cost-of-living issue. On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times reported on a meeting that was held at Albert Hall in the hopes that representation could be made to the government to ease the pressure.

