The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Indigenous Voice to Parliament 'yes' campaign must do more to persuade voters

By The Canberra Times
September 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the "yes" campaign well into its second week, its advocates are running out of time to swing the growing majority of Australian voters intending to vote "no" back into their camp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.