Dozens of trans rights activists rallied on the lawns of Parliament House to protest anti-trans speakers invited to address media and MPs on Monday.
Unsuccessful Liberal candidate Katherine Deves and expelled Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming were among a number of speakers invited to Parliament by Liberal senator Alex Antic.
United Australia senator Ralph Babet and Shadow Indigenous Australians Minister Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, also spoke at the Why Can't Women Talk About Sex event organised by Binary Australia, the rebranded anti-marriage equality group Marriage Alliance.
National Union of Students queer officer Damien Nguyen was among around two dozen activists who travelled from Sydney for the rally. He said this year has been "one of the worst" for trans rights in Australia.
"We have seen literal Nazis standing in front of Parliament House in Melbourne ... and then we have seen TERFS [trans-exclusionary radical feminists] just meeting up again and again," he said.
A number of drag storytime events have been cancelled this year due to threats.
Mr Nguyen said some of the issues trans rights activists were campaigning for included protection for drag shows and paid transition leave in workplaces.
Speaking alongside LGBTQ+ activists, Greens MP Stephen Bates said it wasn't just trans rights under attack but LGBTQ+ rights too.
"We know that if they come for one of us, they'll come for all of us," he said.
"They will come after our whole community and that's why we need to stand together. Always."
Greens senator Janet Rice also spoke about the legacy of her late wife Penny Whetton, who died suddenly in 2019.
"I'm particularly moved to be here, speaking to you today, because today is the fourth anniversary of my wife Penny's passing," she said.
"We know that we are getting to a place in our society where trans and gender diverse people are accepted and loved for who they are. And I can't wait for the day with that full acceptance."
Outside of Parliament, one anti-trans protester stood holding a trans flag marked with a red cross.
