Ten months ago, Keely Langshaw was told she only had a year to live.
The roller coaster since has left her "so much happier".
"It's changed my life completely, and my outlook on life. I just feel really lucky," Keely says.
The 36-year-old carries a mutation in the BRCA1 gene, giving her a 70 per cent chance of developing breast cancer over her lifetime.
She has had regular screening since her mid-20s.
Keely noticed a marble-sized lump in her breast while seven months pregnant with her second child.
A doctor said it was probably pregnancy-related, and she should get it checked after the baby is born.
By the time Keely's prematurely born daughter was sent home from hospital, the painful lump was the size of a golf ball.
Keely was soon told she had the aggressive and fast-growing triple negative breast cancer, which had spread.
The young mother of a newborn and three-year-old had one year, without treatment, to live. Chemo would give her less than three.
"It was just a very dark time," Keely recalled of the next two weeks.
Keely unexpectedly received a phone notification that a lung biopsy found no cancer. She and husband Josh clung to that little sign of hope.
"We thought there was a chance, whereas before there was none," Keely said.
Keely went through 15 rounds of chemotherapy in five months.
"Every day I'd drag myself out of bed, I didn't want [my daughters] seeing myself in bed, being unwell," Keely said.
During chemo, Keely would go supermarket shopping with her baby slung on her chest, both of them with shiny, bald heads.
There was such "shock on people's faces when they [saw] me," Keely said.
Young mothers aren't supposed to have cancer.
After chemotherapy, cancer was not detected in the breast, but a "super confusing" scan showed the cancer in Keely's bones and lungs had gotten worse.
A pathologist noted there was a very small chance Keely had sarcoidosis, a very rare autoimmune disease that could mimic cancer under a positron emission tomography (PET) scan.
Keely remained optimistic, and underwent an agonising biopsy on her pelvis.
With her oncologist away, Keely and her husband Josh got on with life while waiting for results.
The couple and their two children were at the doctors for the baby's vaccinations when Keely's general practitioner burst through the door.
"It's amazing!" the GP exclaimed.
The family had no idea what she was talking about. She came back into the room with a sheet of paper, a section highlighted.
"No evidence of cancer in bones," it said.
Keely had sarcoidosis, meaning there was never metastatic cancer. The astonished couple cried and laughed.
There was a "mad rush" for Keely to have a double mastectomy, but her life had turned from upside down to upright.
She was free of cancer.
"I feel so much happier [now]," Keely says.
"Before I had this I was bogged down with the little things in life, the little annoyances."
She even sees the silver lining in the misdiagnosis.
"I'm almost grateful because it gave me perspective, even on my cancer journey," Keely smiles.
"I was young enough to face [the cancer], and come through it, relatively healthy
Being on maternity leave, "my family was around me for the baby, we spent so much time together," she says.
She can also act on the immune disease before it gets worse.
Filmmaker Arielle Thomas thought Keely's rollercoaster tale was perfect for her documentary, Pink Hope, about triple negative breast cancer.
"Having somebody as beautiful and as charming as Kelly made my job very, very easy," she said.
READ MORE HEALTH:
Triple negative breast cancer disproportionally impacts younger women. Only one-in-three people who get the cancer will survive five years, Pink Hope says.
The organisation wants the government to create a national genetic testing database and encourages women to check their breasts.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.