The City Renewal Authority hosted a Paint Outside Day at Haig Park in the City on September 2, which was a hit for families with young children.
There was a variety of mediums available to create one's own masterpiece including spray paint, coloured powder, charcoal and an anything-but-a-brush station where you had to get inventive!
There will be more in the future, so check the ACT Government's City Renewal Authority website for more information.
