We're probably not allowed to say Canberra's Chicken Wing Festival is finger lickin' good but you get the idea.
After a brief hiatus the festival is making a triumphant return promising a day of delicious eats and live entertainment.
On September 16, there'll be fun events such as hot wing eating competitions, chicken wing bingo, prizes for the best chicken dance, and an all-you-can-eat challenge for the more adventurous.
Event organiser Marc Brown, of Reload Bar and Games and Token CBR, said the day was a celebration of one of the world's most beloved comfort foods, the chicken wing.
"We've got some incredible wing flavours lined up, and we can't wait to see everyone enjoying great food, music, and company," he said.
The $25 ticket gets you a beer, a side of fries and all the wings you can eat in one 60-minute sitting. The day runs from noon until 5pm.
The Verity Lane alleyway will come alive with extra tables, umbrellas and live music. If the weather turns bad, the festival will head inside Verity Lane.
Registration for the eating challenges close at 1pm on September 16.
More details and bookings here.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.