Exclusive

Why voters say 'yes' or 'no' to Voice referendum: ACM Voice survey

By Karen Barlow
Updated September 12 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 9:30pm
Fixing recognition, racism and disadvantage as "decades of government policies haven't helped" are the most persuasive arguments for the proposed Voice to Parliament, while the "no" case is riding high on a rejection of more cost, bureaucracy, and "special privileges".

