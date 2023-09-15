If there's one thing I like to do early in the season it's get to the coast. Sure the water is still chilly but there's nothing quite like that first dip in the ocean to set everything right again. If you time it right, the sand might be slightly warm underfoot, and if you find a warmish current, dive right if you can handle the invigorating shock of it. Because at this time of the year we have to remind ourselves that's how we should be spending our whole lives, not just September.