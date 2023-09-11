The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Stephen Larkham backs ACT Brumbies' Ryan Lonergan for Rugby World Cup role if Wallabies face Tate McDermott dilemma

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated September 11 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies star Ryan Lonergan. Picture by Keegan Carroll
ACT Brumbies star Ryan Lonergan. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham believes halfback Ryan Lonergan will be more than ready if Wallabies coach Eddie Jones makes an SOS call to him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.