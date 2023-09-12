The last time GWS Giants were in this position, they reached the 2019 AFL grand final.
But this time around, there's a strong feeling that the 2023 version of the 'orange tsunami' can win the club's first premiership.
Giants halfback Lachie Ash wasn't in the squad that made that grand final, however he said there's several reasons why they might expect a better outcome this year.
"I definitely feel like we can better it," Ash told The Canberra Times ahead of their semi-final against the Power at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.
"I talked to a few of the boys since then about how they had a few injuries going into that grand final, but we've got a really healthy team at the moment and it's a good time to have your best team on the park.
"Hopefully, we can stay healthy and keep some really good momentum, because there's no reason that we can't go all the way."
Ash said there's undeniably a "similar story" between the 2019 and 2023 finals scenarios.
The Giants finished sixth four years ago, and played two games on the road to reach the last Saturday in September.
This season, GWS finished seventh on the ladder and will be again in enemy territory every step, with a fiery Port Adelaide crowd their first hurdle - and Ash cannot wait.
"Everywhere we go it's us against the world," Ash said.
"The crowds are normally against us, no-one really gives us a chance. We thrive off that, like when you kick goals, I take great pride and satisfaction in shutting the supporters up.
"We played Port Adelaide about a month ago and didn't have our best showing, but now we're really confident that our best footy stacks up against anyone and that we can win anywhere, at any time."
Earlier in the season few predicted the Giants to be here.
Last year had their worst season since 2014, with coach Leon Cameron stepping down mid-season before a second-last finish, and injuries plagued their most experienced group.
This season the Giants' key veteran stars got healthy, they had a strong injection of up-and-coming young players from reserves and the draft, and new coach Adam Kingsley patiently implemented an all-new playing style.
The former Richmond assistant helped orchestrate a winning game-plan to crush the Giants in the 2019 season finale, and while it took a few rounds to stick, GWS are finally playing Kingsley's way, and winning as a result.
"We went from those honourable losses earlier in the year to being able to win close games and pull away from teams," Ash said of the evolution.
"Leon was massive for the club and he coached me for my first two and a half years, but Adam has been a breath of fresh air especially for the older guys.
"Us younger guys have noticed they've been really geed up to learn and implement this new system which was exciting to see and then follow.
"Adam has so much composure, like at three-quarter time last week he came out and he just said, 'How good is this?' He keeps us composed whereas Leon tried to rev you up."
The buzz around the team is clear, and as underdogs, there's no place they'd rather be, but the Giants are laser-focused on their first test this weekend.
"Nothing's guaranteed from here on in," Ash said.
"You just need to make sure that you're at your best when it counts, and take the moment."
Saturday: Port Adelaide Power v GWS Giants at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.