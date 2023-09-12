The Canberra Times
The G Spot founder Andrew Dale hospitalised with burns after food truck explosion on NSW South Coast

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 12 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 12:15pm
Andrew Dale, founder of The G Spot Canberra food truck, has been hospitalised with burns to his face and body following an explosion in another of his food trucks stationed on the South Coast.

