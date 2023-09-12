Gemma Potter is back at training after her second ACL tear. Callie Bourne is home. Shakera Reilly is back in Canberra Capitals colours.
If you were looking for a reason to be excited when you walked into Canberra Capitals training this week, coach Kristen Veal has plenty for you after her squad reported for day one of pre-season training this week.
Then you wonder how Canberra plan to bounce back to playoff contention and bury the demons of a two-win season. Veal's answer is simple as she enters her second season at the helm: "simplify".
"Make sure we build the bodies in, look after the bodies. Content, let's start it with what we need to and what we're going to be really good at, and build that out as we go," Veal said.
"Make sure we're across that cultural connectivity piece again because that's what worked for us last year amongst a lot of adversity. We don't want to shortchange that.
"[I am] probably a little bit more balanced, a little bit more informed, and maybe a little bit more comfortable in how to approach things, to keep simple, to have those communication pieces early. I feel like I've definitely learnt a lot from last year and I'm able to implement that moving forward."
Canberra will open their season on home court when they face the Adelaide Lightning at the National Convention Centre on November 5.
Jade Melbourne returns to training in a fortnight following her WNBA campaign with Seattle, while Japanese forward Monica Okoye arrives in Canberra during week five of pre-season.
Veal will add the final pieces to her squad at a development day next week and expect the countdown to round one will fly by with a young group raring to go.
"We said that a lot in the off-season, how aligned this group was, even on paper," Veal said.
"Now we've seen them in person, the really cool thing I've noticed straight away is whilst we might not be - apart from [Alex Bunton] - super tall, we are long, we're fit, and we're strong.
"We can be a really powerful, explosive force with our style of play. There's a real connectivity in terms of their age, their athleticism, their work rate, their intensity, and in terms of what they want to do."
