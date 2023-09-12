The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

WNBL: Why Canberra Capitals fans have a reason to be excited

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:35pm, first published September 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callie Bourne is back in Capitals colours. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Callie Bourne is back in Capitals colours. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Gemma Potter is back at training after her second ACL tear. Callie Bourne is home. Shakera Reilly is back in Canberra Capitals colours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.