Maybe, just maybe, there's been a flicker of neural activity in the cranial recesses of some of the dopier MPs in Canberra this week. A dawning realisation that what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas. If only.
Karen Andrews' disturbing allegations about the behaviour of one of her male colleagues - his predilection for breathing on her neck during Question Time and making lewd comments - should serve as further notice to the lesser primates in parliament that their antics will be called out.
We don't know who the alleged offender was but he joins a conga line of male pollies accused of unacceptable workplace (any place, really) behaviour.
As Housing Minister Julie Collins said of Andrews' revelation: "It shouldn't happen to anybody in any Australian workplace, and the Australian parliament should be setting the standard."
But as sure as the sun rises in the east, revelations like this latest one from our national house of horrors will keep coming as long as the culture Andrews described on the ABC's Kitchen Cabinet prevails.
"There are quite a number of people that don't go home to their own bed on their own," she told host Annabel Crabb. "I think a bit of that behaviour has changed. But that was certainly very, very common. There's a lot of alcohol."
A bit of that behaviour has changed? Is that all? Just a bit?
When the #MeToo movement kicked off six years ago, after film producer Harvey Weinstein's abuse and harassment of women was revealed, one would have thought even the most recalcitrant knuckle draggers would have had a moment of self-reflection and thought, "I should mend my ways."
Not so, it seems. Especially not in parliament, where power is concentrated.
Writing for Psychology Today in 2017, after Weinstein hit the headlines, Marvin Knittel suggested: "Dominance, not desire, is on the mind of men who sexually harass women. These men use their power explicitly or implicitly to intimidate and harass women. They try to minimise their inappropriate behavior and act like it's completely normal and acceptable."
Power. Alcohol. Distance from family during sitting weeks. Add a generous helping of narcissism, eight tablespoons of self-belief, blend in an echo chamber and you have a recipe for toxic, blokey behaviour. It's bad enough when it's a footy team on tour; when it's people in our national parliament, it's intolerable.
Legislation spun out of the Set the Standard report into parliamentary workplaces is being debated in the Senate. That report made for confronting reading: "Over half (51 per cent) of all people currently in CPW [Commonwealth Parliamentary Workplaces] have experienced at least one incident of bullying, sexual harassment or actual or attempted sexual assault in a CPW."
In revealing her experience, Karen Andrews has reminded Australians of something we already know. Our parliamentarians owe their colleagues - and us - a better standard of behaviour. If they're incapable of delivering it, they should follow disgraced Spanish football president Luis Rubiales out of the stadium.
THEY SAID IT: "Women should not be forced to accept sexual harassment as the price of admission to a life and career in the political world. They should not have to endure unwanted touching, innuendo, and propositioning from men in positions of power." - JB Pritzker
YOU SAID IT: As support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament falls further behind, there's a growing sense that the proposal wasn't sold well to the Australian electorate.
Ian G writes: "There is amongst constitutional purists an objection to creating a different class of people with different rights in the constitution. As a supporter of a Voice, I have found it difficult to find a compelling argument against that objection with my friends who hold that view, even though I don't agree with it. And prominent 'yes' campaigners seem to be having the same problem. So it's a tricky issue, easy to argue against and hard to argue for, even if you agree with it. This is without even going into the issue of the enabling legislation that comes later, and the detail to be in that, which has been conflated with the words in the referendum. Special pleading based on love and friendship doesn't cut it. I think the 'yes' campaign was complacent too early, weren't ready with the kind of educational campaign required, and weren't prepared for a 'no' campaign that started months earlier. In fact, has 'yes' even started its campaign?"
"To me, Albo seems to be not particularly committed to the Voice," writes Ian W. "Perhaps he's not convinced by its merits. Perhaps he doesn't want to go down with it when this ship sinks. I have to admit that I'm somewhat equivocal about it. How an extra communication channel to the government may help our long disadvantaged Indigenous brothers and sisters is not clear. However, I am concerned that with all the expectation and hoopla surrounding the Voice so far, that its rejection by Australia will be a kick in the teeth for Indigenous Australians."
Geoff writes: "You seem to attribute the slow death of the 'yes' case to the PM. Surely the Labor party would have its own internal PR department on the job. Surely, they would have internal polling that would have revealed that 'How will it work?' was a question being asked right across the spectrum of voters' intentions, right down to the sneering racist. Right from the start, the failure to explain by way of example or hypothesising a scenario where the Voice would contribute to the wellbeing of the 3 per cent of First Nations people without causing shocked indignation in half of the remaining 97 per cent of Australians, has been the Achilles heel of the 'yes' campaign and given an excuse to those who have always intended to vote 'no' and would need an ethics transplant to reconsider."
Jennifer writes: "The government could have done a better job of selling the Voice to the public, but I doubt that Albanese could have done any better. He is not a good speaker. He is bland, uninspiring and uninteresting, without an influential presence. He fails to grab positive attention in public situations. I leave the room or turn him off when he speaks, unless I know it's something new and important, that I can't hear elsewhere. Hearing him angers me, as he's wasting valuable opportunities to make more of a difference. He needs to use his team more, encouraging the good speakers to send a very clear message, whilst he briefly endorses it."
"To lay the blame at Albanese's feet for the fall in support for 'yes', as if it is just another Pepsi-like failed marketing campaign is disingenuous, beyond words," writes Graeme. "The lies and disinformation coming from the 'no' campaign is a disgrace to this nation. The gaslighting and politicking from Peter Dutton is beyond disgusting. His apology for walking out on Kevin Rudd's stolen generation apology was itself a lie."
Julie writes: "Polling seemed in favour until the useless politicians got involved. They have managed to divide people based on their party platforms. The performance of the two major parties in parliamentary debate is of a very poor standard. With a diminishing number of citizens belonging to these parties and backroom deals in selection and factional issues, we have certainly arrived at the bottom of the barrel of talent of who ends up governing us. The reporting by journalists does help much either. A pox on both parties and I will be voting 'yes'."
"Love your work, Echidna," writes Owen. The 'yes' campaign has made many missteps. Their campaign was made more difficult when the issue became political, further compounded by the lack of agreement within the Indigenous communities. You only get one shot at 'selling' your point of view to people who are fatigued and stressed. Unfortunately, the 'yes' campaign has fired many blanks."
Jacqui writes: "I think you are wrong to base your arguments about marketing on Albanese's reading of the room. This should always have been a bipartisan call but the opposition has made it divisive. And fuelled by Australia's right wing media they have done much damage. But it is not yet October 14 and I hope you have to eat your words." So do I, Jacqui.
"Achieving a 'yes' vote in the referendum is simply about getting runs on the board for the government during its first term," writes Deb. "Did the politicians really not foresee the problems that might arise from the lack of information about how the Voice would work? Did they think it was worth taking a risk on the off chance that they would be able to score a win? Unfortunately, if the referendum fails it will probably be put down to racism rather than the vanity and arrogance of the government. Although John Farnham's song could be a contributing factor as well - one of the worst abominations to ever hit the airwaves."
John writes: "Well, Albanese could hardly have done a worse job, handing Dutton free lines, openings to exploit like absence of detail, virtue signalling by appealing to good vibes that only alienated many people, making it his, which asks Dutton to defeat it, and overall he is a lousy public speaker, raucous and crude."
"Sadly, Albo and other proponents of the 'yes' campaign have totally mishandled the referendum," writes Allan. "Recognition of our First Nations people would have breezed through. However, the vast majority of voters are not convinced that Indigenous people need more representation than they already have through their elected parliamentarians and numerous existing agencies."
