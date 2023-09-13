Ian G writes: "There is amongst constitutional purists an objection to creating a different class of people with different rights in the constitution. As a supporter of a Voice, I have found it difficult to find a compelling argument against that objection with my friends who hold that view, even though I don't agree with it. And prominent 'yes' campaigners seem to be having the same problem. So it's a tricky issue, easy to argue against and hard to argue for, even if you agree with it. This is without even going into the issue of the enabling legislation that comes later, and the detail to be in that, which has been conflated with the words in the referendum. Special pleading based on love and friendship doesn't cut it. I think the 'yes' campaign was complacent too early, weren't ready with the kind of educational campaign required, and weren't prepared for a 'no' campaign that started months earlier. In fact, has 'yes' even started its campaign?"