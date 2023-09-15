It's hard to tell whether Marvel is winning the Marvel versus DC battle, whether audiences are tiring of superhero films altogether, or weather the SAG-AFTRA WGA strike not allowing actors to do promotions for their films is having an impact, but whatever the reason there weren't very many people at my opening night session of this fairly sturdy and very fun DC superhero movie.
DC Comics of course make Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Flash, and those characters have had their fair share of attention over the past decades.
Here, we're working our way towards the bottom of the middle tier of DC comic book characters as we meet Jaime Reyes whose superhero identity is the Blue Beetle, a hero powered by an Egyptian scarab beetle from outer space.
Is Blue Beetle a little too obscure for audiences? Well I can't remember a comic book superhero film across this past decade, COVID included, with so small an opening night audience.
It's a pity, because Gareth Dunnet-Alconer's screenplay has plenty of those big laughs and deserved bad-guy-comeuppances that slay in the hyped-up atmosphere of a large audience, but barely raise a chuckle in an empty cinema.
Being the first member of his family to graduate college, Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) comes home to his family in Palmera City full of ambition to help lift them out of poverty and to a better life, but in his years away papa Alberto (Danian Alcazar) has suffered a heart attack and lost their family business.
The family is also facing eviction from the home that keeps rain off the heads of Mama Rocio (Elpidia Carrillo), Nana (Adriana Barraza), conspiracy theorist Uncle Rudy (George Lopez) and sister Milagro (Belissa Escobedo), and so Jaime picks up a mop to join Milagro at her job cleaning the home of billionaire Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon).
Weapons magnate Victoria has been scouring the Egyptian desert for an alien artefact and when her niece Jenny (Bruna Marquezine) steals the artefact from their family company HQ, rebelling against the family's weapons production, young Jaime finds himself in the wrong place at the right time, with Jenny asking him to hide it for her.
He does more than hide it, he accidentally activates it, the alien device imbedding itself in his body and causing him to grow a beetle carapace-like space suit with the ability to grow weapons.
This makes him a target for Victoria Kord and her paramilitary chief Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo) who plan on extracting the suit's power even if that means killing Jaime and his entire family.
I'm a fan of comic book superhero films, which is lucky because I've reviewed upwards of 70 of them over the past decade (Marvel is up to 32 alone) so I feel fairly informed when I say Blue Beetle sits somewhere on the halfway mark of all those films.
It is frustrating because, with so many similar films to learn from, it is still so very formulaic in its structure, very much an "origin story", and one that takes an awful long time to introduce its characters before the superhero stuff happens.
If it had come out a decade earlier it might seem fresh and innovative, but that symbiotic alien-scarab-beetle suit (voiced by singer Becky G) is heaps like the symbiont that takes over Tom Hardy in Venom, the suit heaps like Iron Man's suit, the blue energy glove sister Milagro picks up and whacks a few baddies with is heaps like Kamilla Khan's energy gloves in Miss Marvel.
It's a genre that eats itself and I'm not a big enough comic book fan to know who might be plagiarising who.
What it does well is use its Mexican and Latin cast well, notably Mexican Oscar nominee for Babel, Adriana Barraza, as a Nana that doesn't need a super suit to kick ass.
