Services Australia chief executive officer Rebecca Skinner will retire at the end of September.
Ms Skinner joined the agency on March 16 2020, and played a key role in guiding it through the fallout from robodebt, which operated between 2015 and 2019.
On Friday, Ms Skinner delivered an apology to staff at the government's service delivery agency for the "unfair toll" the scheme had on them collectively and individually.
She said she was "deeply" and "sincerely" sorry for the "heavy burden" carried by all staff, whether they had worked on the scheme or joined the agency in the aftermath.
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten announced Ms Skinner's retirement on Tuesday, recognising her service throughout a 30-year long APS career.
He touched on her leadership of the transition to the new myGov platform, emergency response following devastating floods across eastern Australia, the COVID-19 pandemic and the delivery of cost-of-living measures.
"Services Australia employs more than 28,500 staff. This year alone the agency has processed $219.5 billion in payments, as well as handling 1.1 billion online transactions and 55 million customer calls," Mr Shorten said in a statement.
"Importantly, Ms Skinner has been instrumental in transforming the agency post-Robodebt. Under her leadership, Services Australia is becoming the customer-centred agency Australians need."
The Services Australia boss was previously a senior Defence official, served in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and in the Attorney General's portfolio.
She received a Public Service Medal in 2021 for her contribution to national security policy, intelligence, business transformation and service delivery.
"I sincerely thank Ms Skinner for her service and wish her well in her next endeavours," Mr Shorten said.
"An acting CEO will be appointed in due course and normal processes followed to find a new CEO to continue this important work."
