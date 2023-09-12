One of the late great Australian architect John Andrews' most famous works is the 1970s Callum Offices building in Woden.
In his characteristically forthright way Andrews solved the problem of building over a watercourse by minimising columns and hanging the facades on cables connected to massive open web trusses above the roof.
The International Union of Architects lists the building on its register of significant 20th century architecture. Woden is already drowning in a sea of new architectural mediocrity, including the smothering and darkening of the iconic town centre marker, the former MLC tower, by a prosaic block of high rise flats, just 13 metres to its north (how did that even happen?).
The Callum Offices must be renovated and preserved, and put to good appropriate use, such as the permanent home of the ACT Art Gallery and Museum.
I loved Jude Dodd's letter supporting the retention and repurposing of the Callum Offices for community facilities (Letters, September 10).
If our current town planners had their way only developments that helped fund the tram would be approved.
Singapore has 13 times the population of the ACT and is 30 per cent the size. Yet walking around Singapore I have the feeling of plenty of open space.
Between the multi-storey housing buildings are well-kept gardens, grassed areas with private nooks, play equipment and seating, often with no fences or boundary walls.
The windows in the multi-storey housing buildings are orientated so that they don't look into those nearby, and there seems plenty of carparking spaces underneath.
Why is so hard for the planners in the ACT to do the same? Woden is a planning failure and parts of it will need to be demolished in the future to make it healthy to live in.
While the Nationals smiled widely for the cameras at their weekend conference and claimed they were seeking to attract the female vote back to the Coalition, the usual pack of federal parliamentary white ants chomped through any goodwill that may have been graspable.
Amid rumours of yet another possible comeback as party head and deputy opposition leader, New England wrecker Barnaby Joyce encouraged the party to cut its adherence to the Coalition's net-zero by 2050 target, with nuclear power plant loving senators from Queensland giving the move robust support.
In the end the conference's decision to still pretend that a net-zero approach matters to the party was achieved because some of the 100 delegates were worried that not bothering with any climate target would just make it harder for the Coalition to sell its key nuclear power station and nuclear energy policies to the electorate and win the next election.
Sane women in any electorate in any state or territory who are concerned about this country's future would be looking in every direction that is not Liberal or National at the next federal election.
I am encouraged to see that your leader (''Yes" Voice campaign must lift its game, September 12) expresses concern about the consequences of the referendum failing. However, I believe ACM can do a lot more to inform readers about what the Voice proposal actually is.
In contrast to your leader, the front-page prominence given in the same issue to the output of your unscientific survey of self-selected readers was sloppy journalism.
It simply feeds the narrative that the Voice is hard to understand and therefore support is falling.
We are being asked to vote only on a simple matter of principle - should Aboriginal people, the original inhabitants of this country, be listened to about matters that affect them, through a permanent advisory body?
The descendants of the people whose land was taken by settlers, and whose ongoing disadvantage is the result of misguided and sometimes oppressive government policies, deserve at least this.
As with all constitutional matters, the details of the make-up and operation of the body is for the Parliament of the day to decide. What the constitutional amendment will prevent is the complete abolition of the body.
Having read Tuesday's editorial (September 12) you need to get the facts right.
You assert that the referendum is "a proposition put in good faith by the First Peoples of this land".
It isn't. The words "and the executive government" have been added to what was proposed, making it very much a different proposal.
If the "yes" vote succeeds, the High Court will have to decide what is covered by those added words. Only then will we discover what we have voted for or against.
Recent comments by former master of the Supreme Court, David Harper AM, QC are worth repeating.
"In a democracy, rights come with responsibilities. With the hard-won right to vote comes the expectation that the citizen will make an informed choice.
"Information on the referendum is easy for people to access. Unfortunately, there has been a flurry of obfuscation on the Voice aimed at confusing voters.
"All of us should find out the facts and make a knowledgeable decision.
"First Nations people occupy a unique position in this country .... Unique steps to right the wrongs done to them are absolutely justified. Should the rest of us deny their wish for justice simply because we are frightened of shadows?"
Former PM John Howard is urging Australians to vote "no" in the upcoming referendum.
For the record, John Winston Howard refused to say sorry for past injustices to Aboriginal people.
For the record, John Howard plunged Australia into the war in Iraq, a war based on American lies, as he danced in tune to USA war tom-toms.
For the record, thousands of innocent Iraqi civilians died in this illegal war. Howard is on record that he has not lost any sleep over the Iraq war.
For the record, the former PM also told us of the children overboard event. For the record, in 2002 a Senate inquiry found no children were thrown overboard and that defence minister Peter Reith deceived the Australian public.
This man is not to be trusted where truth is concerned.
India has landed a spacecraft on the moon and has sent another to the sun.
It runs an expensive nuclear program and is the world's fifth largest economies, ahead of countries such as France, Canada and Italy.
Australia is ranked 13th.
So why do we provide around $20 million in Commonwealth aid most years to India along with additional aid from the states.
India itself provides aid to various countries, including Ukraine, despite its refusal to condemn Russia's invasion.
Perhaps the Australian government could ask India if we could divert the aid we send to it to Ukraine instead.
I can't help wondering where our head of state sits in relation to the Voice referendum?
Isn't it an important part of his job to "encourage, advise and warn"?
Even anodyne advice recommending reasoned, respectful and truthful debate would be better than nothing for an allegedly intelligent, "fair go" nation of loyal subjects.
It seems, however, that after a year in the job Charles III intends to continue with the long-established royal mythology that "silence breeds stability".
And it's a misnomer that his man in Yarralumla seems equally determined to emulate.
In all of the recent criticisms of Qantas I am surprised that the quality and quantity of the food served in "cattle class" has not been mentioned.
On a recent Qantas flight from Singapore to Sydney there was no choice for breakfast other than a soggy "spinach lattice" in a brown paper bag.
It was the size of small, squashed sausage roll and was unaccompanied by any other food or drink. Never again.
I'll give you a reason to vote "no", Frank Clarke (Letters, September 8). Google former federal minister John Anderson's The Voice: Four Myths. This is not recommended for those intending to vote "yes". It might change their minds.
It's good that Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action were given a fair hearing ("'We're terrified': Bushfire survivors call for coal and gas approvals pause", September 8). Continuing to approve new coal and gas projects is at best insensitive and at worst negligent.
Frank Clarke (Letters, September 8), asks why he should vote "no" in the referendum but can't find a cogent reason. I have the same problem with voting "yes". It's all emotion and history and no real details about how it would operate.
Gordon Fyfe writes about Qantas scandal "business practices don't get much dodgier than selling stuff that doesn't exist". Religions have been doing this forever. Does Qantas management want to start a religion?
One of the leaders of the "no" campaign Warren Mundine is shortlisted for an upcoming Liberal Senate vacancy. Doesn't that ring alarm bells for those people intending to vote no?
Great explanation by Simon Cowan and Gene Tunney of how we are addicted to growth. The only thing is Simon and Gene's way is killing us. ("Degrowth proponents wrong to claim capitalism causes climate change", September 9).
Governor Lowe urged workers to demand a greater share in the nation's economic pie in June 2017. Then, in June 2023, and cynically ignoring obscene corporate profiteering, he blamed wage inflation for the rate rises.
I will be voting "yes" in the coming referendum. There is just not enough detail for me to vote "no".
Peter Waterhouse (Letters, September 9) mixes his messages when he talks about needing "to see beyond the mere vibe of the moment" and "the dangers in making Indigenous citizens effectively permanent wards of the state". The present system has done just that. That's why we must vote "yes" on October 14.
The Morrison government may have dropped the ball on distributing billions of dollars allocated just before the 2019 election to improve regional health services but it is nearly a year and a half since the Albanese government was elected. Why haven't they done anything about it? They have certainly had the opportunity to do so.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.