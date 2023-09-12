The Canberra Times
How does To'ak chocolate compare with Jasper and Myrtle, Sweet Pea and Poppy, and Studio Cocao?

Karen Hardy
September 13 2023 - 5:00am
Want to know what the world's most expensive chocolate tastes like? We did too. So we jumped at the chance to taste test some product from Ecuador-based chocolate makers To'ak.

