The nation's "dysfunctional and underfunded" mental health system needs urgent reform as cost-of-living pressures take a toll on Australians, according to Mental Health Australia Chair Matt Berriman.
In a speech to be delivered in Parliament House on Wednesday, Mr Berriman, along with dozens of other delegates representing mental health organisations, will call on the government to improve the system and better fund support services.
"With one in five of us impacted by a mental health condition each year, why is mental health not a national priority and getting the attention of our Prime Minister?" Mr Berriman will say in a speech seen by The Canberra Times ahead of the address.
He will vow to ensure mental health will be "a key voting issue" at the next election "with our media alliance" that includes support from organisations including Australian Community Media.
"So, it's incumbent on all politicians to now start thinking about how they are going to provide a more equitable, well-funded, integrated mental health system for all Australians - if they want to get elected," he will say.
It comes as his organisation unveils the 2023 Report to the Nation, which surveyed more than 2440 people and found that 59 per cent of respondents felt the rising cost of living was having "a big impact on mental health".
Only 47 per cent of those surveyed said they felt financially secure this year, compared to 52 per cent last year, while a mere 57 per cent were confident they could meet their normal living expenses every month, compared to 65 per cent last year.
Half of those surveyed say they have experienced barriers to getting mental health support in the past year while nearly a quarter of respondents point to cost or finances being that barrier.
"People feel like they should be able to solve their mental health challenges on their own, with high costs and long wait times being huge barriers to accessing the right support," Mr Berriman is expected to say.
Mr Berriman will say those findings highlight the need for the government to take urgent action, including by addressing inequalities, improving early intervention and boosting the mental health workforce.
READ MORE:
Mr Berriman will say his own experiences were a testament to the need for reforms.
"I make our call to action not just as the Chair of Mental Health Australia, but as a living testament to the urgency of our cause," he is expected to say.
"I nearly lost my life to mental ill-health and unfortunately over 3500 or more in the next year will.
"The destruction to families and friends in their wake of suicide is devastating."
Mr Berriman will point to findings in the report that show that more than nine out 10 people saw an improvement in their wellbeing after receiving mental health support.
Mr Berriman will also cite data from the Productivity Commission, which found that a lack of mental health support had a huge impact on productivity, costing the nation an estimated $70 billion.
His organisation wanted to the government to address the cost of living crisis, boost access to affordable mental health support and fund more psychosocial services outside of the NDIS.
Mental Health Australia is also calling for the funding to implement the National Mental Health Workforce Strategy and a long-term mental health reform roadmap.
"We call for bipartisan support to transcend divides and place the mental well-being of all people in Australia at the forefront of the national agenda - not just for the sake of the current cost-of-living crisis we find ourselves in, but for our future generations," Mr Berriman will say.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.