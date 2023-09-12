50,000 ACT businesses in line for energy incentive

Around 50,000 ACT small businesses will be eligible for tax incentives worth up to $20,000 for investments in electrification and energy efficiency under legislation being introduced by the federal government.
As part of its energy transition plans, the government will on Wednesday introduce its Small Business Energy Incentive bill which offers a bonus tax deduction for spending on electric heating and cooling systems, upgrading to more efficient fridges and induction cooktops, and installing batteries and heat pumps.
The tax incentive will be offered to businesses with an annual turnover of up to $50 million and provides for a 20 per cent deduction on investments of up to $100,000.
The government estimates 3.78 million businesses will be eligible nationwide, including 50,000 in the ACT.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the incentive was "all about helping small businesses share in the benefits and opportunities of the energy transition".
"The incentive will help small businesses save energy and save on their energy bills," Dr Chalmers said.
The introduction of the legislation follows a call by the renewables energy industry for the government to invest an extra $100 billion over a decade in the sector, including advanced manufacturing and the production equipment and machinery needed to support the energy transition.
The group, which includes the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Clean Energy Finance, Rewiring Australia and the Smart Energy Council, is urging the investment as part of Australia's response to similar huge investments underway overseas, including the Biden administration's $1.38 trillion Inflation Reduction Act.
The government has already announced a range of measures including $20 billion to upgrade the nation's electricity transmission system, the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund and $2 billion to support the development of the hydrogen system.
But renewable advocates argue it needs to do much more.
Smart Energy Council chief executive John Grimes said the nation was at a "crucial juncture".
Mr Grimes said Australia had the potential to become a driving force in the global green economy while driving down emissions.
"But without significantly greater investment, we simply won't be able to build the industries of the future, reduce emissions, create jobs or strengthen national prosperity and social equity," he warned.
Clean Energy Finance has called on the federal government to cap the fuel tax credits provided to large mining companies and use the funds to drive the electrification of the sector.
The think tank said fuel tax credits are on track to cost taxpayers $39 billion by 2030 but capping the benefit for the major miners at $50 million would save $14 billion.
It recommended the savings be redirected to support the mining industry to electrify its machinery and operations.
