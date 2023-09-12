The Canberra Times
50,000 ACT businesses in line for energy incentive

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
September 12 2023 - 10:30pm
Around 50,000 ACT small businesses will be eligible for tax incentives worth up to $20,000 for investments in electrification and energy efficiency under legislation being introduced by the federal government.

