Tuesday's decision by the Greens to support the government's Housing Australia Future Fund reaffirms the well-worn adage "politics is the art of possible".
It is just unfortunate, given the immediacy and extent of the housing crisis, this deal wasn't reached months ago.
And, as you would expect, both the ALP and the Greens claim they have secured a famous victory.
If the truth be told while neither is a clear winner, given the government had to tip in another $1 billion up front to appease Mr Bandt and housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather, the government is ahead.
An extra one billion, on top of the two billion previously committed to be spent up front, as part of the rollout of the $10 billion HAFF, seems a small price for Mr Albanese to get his key housing policy over the line. This has broken an embarrassing stalemate that has dragged on for much of 2023.
Three billion dollars up front coupled with the $10 billion to be invested in the HAFF is a substantial sum. If it is spent wisely it will - eventually - augment the supply of social and affordable housing almost every part of the country needs.
While it is true the promise of 30,000 new homes over the next five years won't even keep pace with housing demand as a result of record levels of immigration, it is a start.
That's crucial given the significant slump in private housing investment for both owner occupancy and the rental market since the RBA started hiking interest rates last May.
What is notable about the last-minute accord between the ALP and the Greens is that the push for a nationwide rent freeze is now on life support.
This was a big concession for Mr Bandt and Mr Chandler-Mather to make given the lengths they have gone to to market what was once a party of the environment as the party of renters.
Their failure was always a given for the simple reason the federal government doesn't have the power to cap rents or rent increases nationwide.
These are the province of state and territory governments. They are viewed with scepticism by analysts and property market insiders.
The ACT, the only jurisdiction in the country with a cap on rent increases, has some of the highest rents in Australia.
Mr Chandler-Mather's Churchillian declaration "we will not stop fighting, we will not rest until there is a cap and freeze on rent increases" must be taken with a very large grain of salt.
If the Greens couldn't win when the government needed a speedy resolution to the impasse what chance do they have further down the track?
This is the rhetoric of a party keen to weaponise hardship and disadvantage, to drive a wedge between rich and poor, young and old, and renters and homeowners for political purposes.
It doesn't take into account the aspirational nature of Australian society. Yes, a third of Australians are renters. But the vast majority of those renters are aspiring homeowners.
Up until a few months before the 2019 election the Greens advocated a "death tax" to be levied against the estates of the wealthy. This was quietly rebranded as "the implementation of a tax on dynastic wealth, targeted at those bequeathing or gifting large amounts".
Why? Probably because those most strongly opposed would not be the Baby Boomers but their children who would be reluctant to share inheritances with the government.
Yes, more could and should, be done to improve the lot of the renters but any policy initiatives need to be both evidence based and targeted at the appropriate levels of government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.