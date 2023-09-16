Watching the English oaks turn from brown branches to bright green leaves overnight.

Harvesting enough wild bird droppings with a bird bath and feeder to fertilise a cumquat tree, four camellias and six finger limes. The bird seeds costs little. In return we get droppings from food ingested far beyond our garden, as well as endless entertainment as the birds somersault, preen and squabble.

Picking daffodils, hellebores in 14 shapes and colours, Green Goddess lilies, broccolini, sliverbeet, carrots, spinach, celery, asparagus, avocadoes, finger limes, early peppermint and lemon verbena, and wishing others would come to share the oranges, lemons, cumquats, citrons, Tahitian limes, tamarillos, tiny seed-filled mandarins, rhubarb, while admiring the michela and camelia flowers and the only azalea to - somehow - escape from being munched by wallabies.

Deciding that our 'minimum' vegie garden this year will be self-sown carrots, tomatoes and parsley, plus silverbeet, celery, cucumbers and a very few lettuce, as most lettuce varieties turn bitter or go to seed if they get too hot or too dry, even for a few days.

Reminding myself yet again that a tree full of cherry blossom does not mean bowls full of cherries. Blossoms may not set, and the birds will almost certainly get most of the fruit before I do.