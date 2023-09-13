The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Zoe Daniel, Larissa Waters among MPs telling Parliament to do better for women

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The major parties, particularly members who are "absolute pork chops," have been castigated for old attitudes and not enough action in and outside Parliament on the treatment of women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.