The heavy flak the nation's largest airline has flown into recent weeks shows no signs of letting up.
Qantas began taking serious hits late last month when it reported a record $2.47 billion profit.
What recently departed chief executive Alan Joyce may have expected to be a moment of triumph in his controversial 15-year stint in the top job instead provoked a storm of fury.
Customers who felt they were being gouged by high airfares, poor service standards and byzantine flight credit processes felt aggrieved, and plenty were unimpressed that the airline, flush with money, refused the pay back hundreds of millions in government assistance.
Then on August 31 the consumer watchdog announced it was taking the airline to court over claims it sold tickets on more than 8000 flights it had already cancelled.
Seeing the damage his company was receiving, Joyce bailed out, finishing his term as CEO two months early.
His successor Vanessa Hudson attempted to navigate into clearer skies by declaring a new-found focus on customers and staff.
But the hits keep coming.
The High Court's decision on Wednesday to rule against Qantas in a long-running dispute with the Transport Workers Union and 1700 former ground staff and baggage workers sacked during the height of the pandemic blows yet another hole in company's tattered reputation.
The High Court found that although Qantas had "commercial imperatives" for its decision to outsource the jobs, its action was illegal.
In a statement, Qantas accepted the judgement and acknowledged it will face penalties for the legal breach and compensation for the affected workers.
The outcome of the case has fueled calls for Mr Joyce to be stripped of much of his departure payout, estimated to be around $22 million, and for Qantas chairman Richard Goyder and his board to follow him out the door.
READ MORE:
Investors have delivered their own judgement on the recent turbulence. Barely a month ago the airline's share price was cruising at around $6.50; following the High Court judgement, it was less than $5.60 a 13 per cent drop.
Even if the airline ditches its board, the turbulence is unlikely to end.
Not only is it facing the court case being brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, its conduct is set to come under scrutiny as part of a government review of competition in the aviation sector and a Senate committee investigation into the government's decision to block a bid by rival carrier Qatar Airways for extra flights into Australia.
For Qantas, rough skies still lie ahead.
