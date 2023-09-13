The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Voters blasted with 'no' campaign texts, linking them to Liberal Party postal vote website

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Text messages, purportedly sent from Liberal senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, have told voters that the Voice to Parliament "is risky, unknown and divisive", and linked to a Liberal Party website collecting data for postal votes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.