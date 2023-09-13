Health days are a great way to raise awareness of various health conditions and have great potential to mobilise support for action and fundraising, from the local community.
The theme for this year's week is 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future' - because communities that take action to become dementia-friendly have less fear and a greater understanding of dementia.
Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said it was important for communities to be dementia-friendly, so people living with dementia could access the services, activities and spaces to which we are all entitled.
"So, ahead of Dementia Action Week, start thinking about the small steps you can take, to include people living with dementia and create a better experience for all in your community," Ms McCabe said.
1 in 7 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. However, it is not just women who are impacted, about 1 in 600 men will also be diagnosed.
This month-long campaign will shine a light on the devastating impact breast cancer has on thousands of Australians each day.
Hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast is a great way to help raise vital funds for breast cancer research.
Put on your loudest shirt and show your support for children who are deaf or have hearing loss.
Get together with your colleagues, school or friends for an event and get people to donate on the day for the honour of participating.
Since 2003, money raised by the Movember community has funded more than 1,250 men's health projects including mental health initiatives and suicide prevention, and funding breakthroughs in cancer research and treatment.
By growing a mo, you can help raise funds and awareness for men's health.
Ask your friends, family, teammates, and colleagues to grow with you. More moustaches mean more conversations, donations, and lifesaving awareness.
There are other ways you can support the cause. Run or walk 60km over the month. That's 60km for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world.
This day highlights the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world.
Being kind can not only make you feel warm inside but it can have great benefits to your energy levels and your mental and physical wellbeing.
"About half of participants in one study reported that they feel stronger and more energetic after helping others; many also reported feeling calmer and less depressed, with increased feelings of self-worth," said Christine Carter, UC Berkeley, Greater Good Science Center.
The health events coming up this spring include:
October
November
