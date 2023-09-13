Ms Fletcher is the founder of the Clean + Conscious Awards and has a background in science. "As the clean beauty movement grows, more and more brands are labelling their products 'clean', and this claim is unregulated. Products in our awards are thoroughly scientifically researched and verified to be 100 per cent clean. The products are not only researched but hands-on trialled and reviewed by a panel of beauty experts," she said. "Consumers are also now much more educated. With information now easily accessible at people's fingertips, such as through our in-depth Clean + Conscious Awards Directory, it's never been easier to find and choose truly clean products."