If you are looking for beauty products that don't contain harmful ingredients, the good news is there are more to choose from than ever before. "Clean beauty products are free from harmful chemicals such as phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde and synthetic fragrances. Many of these ingredients have been linked to health problems like infertility, cancer, and endocrine disruption," Emily Fletcher said.
Ms Fletcher is the founder of the Clean + Conscious Awards and has a background in science. "As the clean beauty movement grows, more and more brands are labelling their products 'clean', and this claim is unregulated. Products in our awards are thoroughly scientifically researched and verified to be 100 per cent clean. The products are not only researched but hands-on trialled and reviewed by a panel of beauty experts," she said. "Consumers are also now much more educated. With information now easily accessible at people's fingertips, such as through our in-depth Clean + Conscious Awards Directory, it's never been easier to find and choose truly clean products."
"One trend that stands out among the finalists is the purposeful use of native Australian ingredients like Kakadu plum, Davidson plum, and desert lime. These special plants have caught attention because of how well they work on skin. Kakadu plum's high vitamin C content helps shield skin with powerful antioxidants, adding a healthy glow. Davidson plum, rich in anthocyanins, soothes and refreshes skin, while desert is also high in Vitamin C, antioxidants and Vitamin E," Ms Fletcher said.
"But there's more to this trend than just good ingredients - it's about showing respect for Indigenous knowledge and traditions by sourcing from First Nations businesses. This not only boosts their economy but also shows respect for these plants' cultural importance to Indigenous people.
"Additionally, it underscores an ethical and sustainable approach to creating clean beauty products, all while contributing to the protection of Australia's valuable ecosystems."
"My top beauty tip for spring revolves around effective sun protection and skin rejuvenation - two key elements for a vibrant and healthy complexion," Ms Fletcher said.
As the sun's intensity increases, prioritising sun protection is paramount. Incorporating a high-quality SPF product with broad-spectrum coverage into your routine is a preventive measure and an essential step in anti-aging skincare.
"Nothing is more effective in preventing premature aging than safeguarding your skin from the sun's harmful UV radiation," Ms Fletcher said. "Opt for clean beauty SPF formulations that use mineral filters like zinc oxide, offering robust protection without the risk of potentially harmful chemicals. This proactive approach shields your skin from UV-induced damage and aids in warding off concerns such as uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation. In conjunction with diligent sun protection, consider integrating a vitamin C serum into your skincare routine. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that combats free radicals generated by UV exposure and pollution. It also supports collagen production, enhancing skin firmness, and contributes to a brighter complexion by fading dark spots.
"Combining robust sun protection with the revitalising benefits of vitamin C serum are my top tips to achieving radiant and healthy skin throughout the spring season."
