The Canberra Times

The clean beauty movement is blossoming

Updated September 13 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More health-conscious and informed consumers are taking a closer look at the ingredients in traditional beauty products. Picture Shutterstock
More health-conscious and informed consumers are taking a closer look at the ingredients in traditional beauty products. Picture Shutterstock

If you are looking for beauty products that don't contain harmful ingredients, the good news is there are more to choose from than ever before. "Clean beauty products are free from harmful chemicals such as phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde and synthetic fragrances. Many of these ingredients have been linked to health problems like infertility, cancer, and endocrine disruption," Emily Fletcher said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.