Spring is the perfect time to embrace seasonal change with a radiant, fresh complexion. Warmer days also bring their own beauty challenges; for example, hot weather can lead to dehydration, which can affect skin's appearance. Heat and humidity can cause make-up meltdowns and hair frizz.
One of the biggest challenges is protecting your skin from sun damage. Dr Scott McGregor, We Are Feel Good Inc. co-founder and skin cancer and cosmetic physician, has the lowdown on staying sun safe.
"For unprotected skin in summer, it can take as little as seven to eight minutes and as little as 10 minutes in winter to get sunburnt. So this is why it is super important to apply SPF 50 before you leave home every morning," he said.
"Remember that driving in the car you are pretty much unprotected from UVA rays and only partially from UVB. Protective clothing, hats, sunglasses, and shade are still the most important steps to take to avoid sun damage. Sunscreen is important for those exposed areas that can't be covered fully."
"Wearability is number one for sure," Dr McGregor said. "The best sunscreen is the one you want to wear. It is also important to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen, which means that you will be adequately covered for both UVA and UVB. These are the two harmful forms of UV light from the sun. The SPF factor of a sunscreen only measures the UVB coverage (go for SPF 50 if possible)."
Ten minutes ... is enough to cause sun damage.- Dr Scott McGregor
"The average body should have at least 30ml applied every two to four hours," he said. "That is a lot. There should be 5ml applied to the face and neck alone. These are the levels that the TGA testing is done on, so any less than this will mean inadequate coverage.
"I'm sure most people don't reapply after every swim or after sweating as directed. Also, those 15 minutes in the car or walking outside at lunchtime, are you covered? Most of us would say no, but we should be."
"Protection is key," Dr McGregor said. "You should be wearing sunscreen whenever the UV rating is over three, and guess what - the UV rating is over three in most parts of Australia all year long, so even on cooler and cloudier days, be sure not to ditch the SPF. Find one you feel good about wearing so you want to wear it every day."
