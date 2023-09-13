"Wearability is number one for sure," Dr McGregor said. "The best sunscreen is the one you want to wear. It is also important to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen, which means that you will be adequately covered for both UVA and UVB. These are the two harmful forms of UV light from the sun. The SPF factor of a sunscreen only measures the UVB coverage (go for SPF 50 if possible)."