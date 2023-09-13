The revamped Parliament House shop lets the light in

What was once dark, brown and moody, is now light, bright and airy in the new-look Parliament House shop.
The overhauled shop was officially opened on Wednesday, showcasing local and national designers and makers in a whole new light in what was its first refit in 27 years.
Architect Harold Guida, who had a role in designing Parliament House, designed the revamped shop, letting in natural light, using glass walls and opening up the space.
The shop was officially opened by Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick and Senate president Senator Sue Lines, who both donned the aprons and got behind the counter to serve some eager first-day customers.
"I'm a good salesperson," Mr Dick declared, revealing his first job had been working in a department store in Queensland when he was 15.
Mr Dick also showed a bi-partisan approach to shopping, buying ties from the shop for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
Dr Rachael Coghlan, former CEO of CraftACT, now an assistant secretary with the Department of Parliamentary Services was responsible for overseeing the revamp of the shop.
Called The Parliament Shop, it's where visitors to Parliament House can pick up a unique souvenir or gift, from gin made with honey from the beehives on Capital Hill to a packet of "Parlimints" to a stunning print by Canberra artists Eggpicnic.
Dr Coghlan said the revamp had been two years in the making.
"It's such an exciting day," she said.
"We wanted to introduce beautiful, quality Australian products and you can see today the excitement. We've had such a positive reaction."
Mr Dick also announced the start of a new program at the shop to display the work of different makers from across Australia.
"The Parliament House National Showcase is a new program that will promote Australian-made products from across the nation and each and every month we will have a dedicated area of the gift shop, showcasing different electorates and states across Australia," he said.
"We will showcase local businesses, produce and designers from every electorate in Australia."
Staff at the Parliament House also got new uniforms for the new-look shop.
Senator Lines said while the shop wasn't quite "green and mission brown", the old-fashioned dark fittings had been replaced with a white and light wood Scandi-feel.
