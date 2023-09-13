The Canberra Times
Steven Fox announced as new Parliamentary Librarian at Parliament House

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:20pm
Steven Fox is the new Parliamentary Librarian. Picture: supplied
After a significant search and approval by the presiding officers, one of the top departmental jobs at Parliament House has been filled, with Steven Fox announced as the new Parliamentary Librarian.

