After a significant search and approval by the presiding officers, one of the top departmental jobs at Parliament House has been filled, with Steven Fox announced as the new Parliamentary Librarian.
Mr Fox replaces Dianne Heriot who is due to finish up on Friday after serving two five-year terms as Parliamentary Librarian and a little extra to work on a strategic review of the Library's services.
A trusted institution since 1901, the Parliamentary Library provides customised and confidential information, analysis and advice for all parliamentarians, parliamentary committees, and to staff acting on their behalf. It also publishes a wide range of research publications on legislation, parliamentarians and Parliament.
Mr Fox has worked in the Australian and New Zealand cultural heritage sectors for over 30 years and comes from his most recent position at the National Archives of Australia where he was Assistant Director-General Collection Management.
A spokesperson for the Department of Parliamentary Services said he oversaw the network of state and territory offices of the National Archives and worked to improve the management of Australian government information and data.
He also worked as deputy director of the Museum of Australian Democracy, and over the years in the sector as curator, collection manager, and heritage manager.
Dr Heriot is moving on to a new role in the Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) as Head of Design Integrity and Collections and as an adviser to the secretary on relevant matters.
"In this role, she will continue the important work of developing and overseeing the design integrity framework for Parliament House and leadership of one of the most significant art and special collections in Australia," DPS Secretary Rob Stefanic said in a statement.
She had been working with a former Parliamentary Librarian, and now University Librarian at the Australian National University, Roxanne Missingham on the strategic review.
Mr Fox will commence his term next Monday and as the new Librarian, he is expected to take responsibility for implementing the recommendations from the review.
