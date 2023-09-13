"I remember years ago we had a group of Zulu kids, dancers from South Africa. Somebody said to me, 'If I want to see South African dance, I will go to South Africa.' They had missed the whole point and when this troupe, especially the kids, walked into Civic Square and started dancing, I cried, as simple as that. Because here is your own urban environment which you are so familiar with you have introduced to it another spirit we wouldn't usually see," he said in 2007.