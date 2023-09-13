It will take more than rezoning to fix ACT housing shortage

Steve Martin's take on urban infill ("In the zone: How to fix Canberra's housing supply issues", September 9) has a lot of merit, especially his opinion that not all RZ1 blocks are created equal and so densification should be prioritised only in areas that are currently appropriate for it.
However, I don't believe rezoning and planning amendments on their own will end up doing much to address availability and affordability of housing in Canberra.
The current zoning of blocks close to suburban shopping centres is often already at least RZ2, allowing for dual occupancy developments and the like. These developments do often go ahead in established suburbs such as mine, and yet we're still facing housing supply issues. As such, it seems problems may actually be attributable to other issues.
For example, the state of Canberra's property market (very high land and property prices, high construction costs, and limited workforce availability) means that this type of development is so costly the resulting homes, even if smaller than a standalone home on an RZ1 block, are unaffordable.
It is also mostly instigated by private citizens and smaller residential developers. There should be more thought (and budget) put toward incentivising such entities to undertake densification projects.
Perhaps a first home developer scheme with financial motivators to encourage owner conversions of blocks from single energy inefficient houses into multi-dwelling sites with green credentials?
The change to RZ1 zoning ("Backyard Boom", September 13) has diverted attention from more significant changes to Canberra's planning system, which will have far greater long-term consequences.
Under the new system, many of the current controls, such as providing solar access, tree planting and permeable surfaces, privacy of neighbours, setbacks, have been moved out of the Territory Plan, into guidelines. These guidelines have to be taken into account when a development application is considered, but they are not compulsory, and there is no guarantee at all that they will be required for an application to be approved.
From late November an application that blocks a neighbour's solar access, involves no tree planting and is right on the boundary could be approved.
Of particular concern is the dropping of controls that provide for tree planting and solar access, in this year of all years, when the climate emergency is well and truly apparent.
What is required is simple. If these issues are important for the future of Canberra they should be made mandatory. What could be the problem with that?
I have been a member of the Qantas club since 1988. When QF32 lost an engine in 2010 (grounding the A380 fleet) and when Qantas grounded their own fleet in 2011, I was overseas. Qantas got me home.
However, I am increasingly uncomfortable with the protection provided to Qantas by the Albanese government, effectively providing them with a license to print money. Common sense suggests that allowing Qatar to increase their flights to Australia would increase supply and bring the exorbitant cost of international fares down. Yet, this has been denied in the "national interest".
There is no greater proof that our politicians and Qantas are too close than the current Chairman's Lounge memberships that are offered to federal MPs. This extends beyond "private lounge access" to automatic upgrades and reduced travel costs for members and their families.
It is impossible to put a value on this arrangement. The membership is required to be disclosed in Parliament's register of members' interests, however no value is placed on this membership.
Alan Joyce has stated that the Chairman's Lounge membership is "a commercial arrangement". Membership is a closely guarded secret; however it is estimated that there are some 6000-8000 members, making up Australia's "political and corporate elite". Mr Albanese's 23-year-old son was recently afforded Chairman's Lounge membership by Mr Joyce. This does not pass the "pub test" at any level. I welcome the Senate's decision to hold an inquiry into the Qatar decision.
While investigating how to resolve the issue of a new neighbours' dogs constantly barking I have come across a perfect example of government buffoonery.
Having failed to obtain a positive result from making polite requests to the owners I came across the Domestic Animal Services Animal Nuisance Complaint form. It is almost guaranteed to cause apoplexy in the innocent party.
Not only does it require you to describe the animals, including their sex (when they are hidden behind a fence), one is meant to have taken "reasonable precautions to avoid or minimise the problem", thereby blaming the victim.
You also have to fill out a "noise diary" form for 10 consecutive days.
Has anybody ever actually completed and submitted this form - and had success in solving such a problem?
I doubt if many such complaints are made without justification. Maybe Transport Canberra and City Services needs to undertake re-training in how to support, not harass a victim.
India is the world's most populous democracy. The average Indian tries to exist on US$2300 per year.
The average Australian has an income of US$64000. One dollar of that goes into taxes that provide the average Indian with one cent of Commonwealth aid.
Ric Hingee (Letters, September 13) asks why Australia provides that amount of Commonwealth aid to India.
Australia can afford more.
Jack Waterford in his article about Dutton and the Voice ("Why the Voice "yes" case should focus on Peter Dutton", September 9) probably inadvertently articulated one of the main reasons to vote "no".
Jack said "all Australians have a constitutional right to make representations to government and the Parliament". Exactly. So why do we need to give a legislated "Voice" to one lot of Australians in our constitution when all Australians already have the right?
Another point I find somewhat annoying in this debate is the claim that other countries in the world will think less of us if the Voice referendum goes down.
Nearly every other country in the world is far more racist than basically tolerant, easy going Australia. Such hypocrisy should not concern us.
Recent statements from Dennis Barnes, Snowy Hydro's chief executive, that he expects their new, "revised", $12 billion contract (originally $2 billion) with Italy-based WeBuild would be signed off soon and that the tunnel boring machine, Florence, would resume work within weeks, after being "bogged" for the past 12 months, are hard to believe.
The claim that commercial operations of all units would be achieved by the end of 2028 is clearly not possible. The best rate of tunnelling so far has been three kilometres in 12 months. At that rate, completion of the 17 kilometre tunnel alone will take over 5.6 years, provided nothing goes wrong.
We have been sold a very expensive "pup". The current cost estimate of some $12 billion is also unlikely. Don't be surprised if it hits $40 billion.
Claims by the Property Council and others that Canberra's zoning regulations are constraining denser development of the city ("In the zone: how to fix the ACT housing supply", September 9) do not withstand objective scrutiny.
Over the past decade all of the suburbs through which Northbourne Avenue passes have seen striking increases in denser housing. The same is true of Campbell, Watson and Ainslie.
Even outer suburbs in Belconnen (eg Macquarie) and Gungahlin have seen similar increases. Many of the Mr Fluffy blocks across suburbs have also been replaced by dual occupancies.
There is no evidence that any of this development has been limited by "nimbyism" or by the existing regulations.
The letter published on September 13 under my name needs correction. Only the last paragraph should be ascribed to the Hon David Harper. The first part of the letter is my view. This genuine error was due to a misunderstanding and transcribing mistake. The sentiments expressed hold true.
I am confused. We need to spend half a trillion dollars and counting, on submarines and missiles to defend Australia from China. But then we go cap in hand to China begging for them to buy more of our stuff. This cognitive dissonance, driven by greed and subservience to the US, has been the policy of all federal, state and territory governments for decades.
Your recent survey suggests victory for a largely disingenuous "no" campaign. However, it fails to mention the 80 per cent of Indigenous Australians who support a "yes" vote. Surely that is an excellent reason to vote "yes".
I take it that when Doug Hurst made reference to the "rejection of science in favour of stone age beliefs influencing decisions" (Letters, September 12) he was warning us against the possible return of a Coalition government.
Doug Hurst says he's worried the proposed change to the constitution would favour a group that rejected science. Leaving aside the obvious calumny, how about the gall of this tireless denier of climate change to make such a claim?
I would love to know which song Keith Hill (Letters, September 11) will be singing the day after Albo is handed his backside by the "no" vote. Perhaps the Carpenters Rainy day and Mondays or The Seekers The Carnival is over.
Taxpayers are entitled to know what actual or even intended penalties will PWC and the individuals concerned suffer. Will it be just swept under the carpet to protect mates before returning to business as usual?
Mario Stivala (Letters, September 11) claims that "voters are not mugs" while reminding us that they voted by a wide margin to return conservative governments for 20 of the past 27 years. He might need to rethink that claim.
We are becoming more and more like Americans believing in every conspiracy theory. If you want to know how to vote then read the Your official referendum booklet it explains exactly what a "yes" vote means.
The Canberra Times gleefully reported "Bikini and beach towel: make most of fun in the sun," (September 12) as it reports on warm weather. This September, and 2023, are likely to be the hottest on record. This summer is expected to be very bad. To report on "fun in the sun" without mentioning climate change is negligent.
With apologies to namesake Barnaby, Alan Joyce should go back to Ireland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.