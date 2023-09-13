The Canberra Times
It will take more than rezoning to fix ACT housing shortage

By Letters to the Editor
September 14 2023 - 5:30am
Steve Martin's take on urban infill ("In the zone: How to fix Canberra's housing supply issues", September 9) has a lot of merit, especially his opinion that not all RZ1 blocks are created equal and so densification should be prioritised only in areas that are currently appropriate for it.

