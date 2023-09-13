Times Past: September 14, 1964

Road safety campaigns, increased cost of speeding fines and double demerit for holiday weekends are a part of the course for Canberra drivers. However, back on this day in 1964, The Canberra Times introduced on-the-spot awards being introduced for good drivers that were observed by traffic police.
There were new traffic and parking regulations starting for the ACT where the speed limit in built up areas was increased from 30 mph to 35 mph and in rural areas it went from 50 mph to 60 mph.
The diamond turn would be required at all intersections except dual carriageways. This would require vehicles to pass on the left of each other rather than the right-hand side. On-the-spot parking regulations would allow offenders to pay a standard 2 fee after receiving a infringement notice rather than having to wait for a summons. ACT police road and foot patrols would be out in force to help explain and implement the new regulations.
There would also be on-the-spot awards for good driving, sponsored by The Canberra Times. The best man and the best woman drivers observed in an hour-long patrol by Senior Constable Bob Prigg, of the ACT Traffic Branch, would receive £5 from a reporter accompanying the patrol. This would take place over the next 10 working days. An important factor in Senior Constable Prigg's judgement would be a motorist's compliance with the new traffic regulations.
Road courtesy, driving efficiency and other points of good driving would also count. The timing of the judgement would vary over the days to make sure that many drivers could be encountered. The timing of the patrols would not be announced but it could just pay off to drive carefully on the way to work in the morning.
