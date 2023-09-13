The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 14, 1964

September 14 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 14, 1964.
Road safety campaigns, increased cost of speeding fines and double demerit for holiday weekends are a part of the course for Canberra drivers. However, back on this day in 1964, The Canberra Times introduced on-the-spot awards being introduced for good drivers that were observed by traffic police.

