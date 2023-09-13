The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/AFL

Michael Long urges public to support Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Michael Long vividly remembers the abuse he received on AFL fields around the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.