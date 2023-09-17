Since being released in June, Divided Mind has been played on radio stations across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany and Canada. It debuted at number three on the ARIA Blues Chart - behind Norah Jones and Frank Sinatra. It also debuted at number three on the Australian Independent Labels Album Chart, and in the past weeks, Jack Biilmann and The Black Tide have been nominated in the upcoming National Live Music Awards for best Blues and Roots Act.