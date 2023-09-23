There are even closer parallels to today. "We must talk," continues Paul House. "Not argue - communicate like those old fellas did. In the end their survival depended on that. Really depended. Having a Voice can truly be seen as a matter of survival, of life and death for our people. We all know the facts of infant mortality, prison numbers, short lifespan and suicide. No one else has found the answers. Let us be able to suggest our own to those in power."