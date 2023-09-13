Despite Australia recording the warmest winter on record, some Canberra renters have once again felt the chill of their frosty homes.
Michi Moses said the temperature inside her Red Hill rental dropped to 4.5 degrees during winter.
Trying to heat her sharehouse was like "trying to plug a leaky boat", she said.
Ms Moses was one of six renters in the ACT who took part in Better Renting's annual Winter Renter Researchers project.
Across Australia, 59 renters tracked the temperature and humidity in their homes between June and mid-August.
The ACT renters recorded the lowest average minimum temperature of all the capital cities at 6.9 degrees, well below the national average minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees.
The average median temperature across the ACT rental homes was 15.3 degrees, the second coldest behind Tasmania (14 degrees).
All six ACT renters recorded a median temperature below 18 degrees and half recorded a median temperature under 16 degrees.
The report also found ACT renters spent about 20 hours of the day in temperatures under 18 degrees.
Better Renting executive director Joel Dignam said while it was a milder winter, renters still struggled to heat their homes due to the cost of living.
"Although there may have been less need for heating, there was much less spare money in the kitty to cover those heating costs," he said.
Better Renting is advocating for national minimum energy efficiency standards for rental properties and wants to see the onus of enforcement shifted away from renters.
"We are asking people as young as 18, people with English as a second language, people in vulnerable positions to act as their own advocate and navigate the labyrinth that is tenancy laws," the report stated.
"A third-party regulatory body should be responsible for ensuring landlords comply with the law."
Mr Dignam said the ACT government was leading the way with rental regulation, having implemented a new minimum energy efficiency standard for ceiling insulation on April 1 this year.
But tackling ceiling insulation was only one part of the solution, he said.
"What we'd like to see is combining it with a requirement for an energy efficient heater," Mr Dignam said.
The research found Canberra had the lowest average outside temperatures of the capital cities at 7.2 degrees, while the average inside temperature was 14.9 degrees.
Mr Dignam said Canberrans should be concerned and appalled by the conditions some renters endured through winter.
"The idea that it's cold outside therefore it'll be cold inside is something renters in Canberra have been told to accept but by no means is it the way it has to be," he said.
