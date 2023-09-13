Canberra United Academy coach Matt Moore has urged Capital Football to back the development program as speculation swirls over its future.
The academy has long been a polarising topic within the ACT soccer community.
While many support a development pathway from junior soccer to the Canberra United A-League team, there has been criticism of the team's involvement in the women's and girls Capital Football National Premier Leagues competitions.
It's understood the academy's structure is under review. While wholesale change is unexpected, a decision on the program's future is likely to be made by the end of the month. Capital Football did not respond to requests for comment.
Clubs have previously criticised the organisation for directing funds and resources to the academy at the expense of the clubs.
Moore, however, defended the academy and said the clubs ultimately benefit when players graduate and return to their local teams.
"The long-term value speaks for itself," he said. "There are currently 11 academy players in the A-League. Some of the graduates we've had in the past are now playing vital roles for top-tier NPL teams.
"We're not just developing players for the A-League, we're producing better players for the region and making the local competition stronger.
"If the academy disappeared, it would put pressure on clubs to produce A-League players and a lot more pressure on Capital Football. The more players we produce, the less players we have to recruit from somewhere else, helping to reduce the cost over time."
The debate over the future of the Canberra United Academy comes as women's soccer in Australia rides a wave of momentum following the record breaking World Cup.
Amid a competitive female sporting market, soccer officials have been urged to ensure effective player pathways are in place.
The spike in interest has already led to a Canberra United membership record, more than a month out from the A-League season.
Capital Football has, however, had difficulty attracting corporate support and the organisation is attempting to improve its financial position after a challenging year.
Despite the struggles, Moore said a well-designed academy is crucial to success on and off the field.
"For the continued growth of women's football in the region and off the back of a hugely successful World Cup, now doesn't seem like the right time to hide our elite pathways somewhere other than having them involved in the women's comp," he said.
"That, to me personally, feels like a step backwards. Women's soccer is experiencing growth and booming, but we're talking about removing a pathway for the new players that will no doubt be coming into our game over the next 12 months."
