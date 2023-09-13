The Canberra Times
Opinion

Rodney Croome | Making the Voice a small target has been a mistake

By Rodney Croome
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes23 campaigners in Wollongong last month. Picture by Anna Warr
Yes23 campaigners in Wollongong last month. Picture by Anna Warr

In 2016 I resigned from the marriage equality campaign after a decade as one of its leaders because its approach to the looming plebiscite was flawed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.