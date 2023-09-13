The body of missing 34-year-old woman Tina Quinn was found in the Yass River.
Ms Quinn was found on Sunday, September 3, NSW police said.
She was last seen alive at a property on Yass River Road, at about 10.30am on Sunday, July 16.
Ms Quinn was in contact with family about 5pm the same day via text message.
Police and State Emergency Service conducted a major search of an area near Yass River Road after Ms Quinn was reported missing.
Emergency services carried out land and air searches with support from rescue helicopters.
Her husband Adrian Quinn told the ABC his wife was "an artist, and just a really gentle person".
He said she was originally from Germany and a woodwork hobbyist.
Detective Chief Inspector Brendan Bernie called Ms Quinn "a normal housewife" living on acreage in Yass.
The body will undergo a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
