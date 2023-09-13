The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Question Time dissolves into attacks as politicians stare down final sitting week before Voice referendum

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coalition have accused the Voice of dividing Australia, but they are making it their mission to divide Parliament over the Voice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.