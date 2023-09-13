The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

No deal on busy Belconnen bus corridor upgrade despite tripartisan support

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All three parties in the Legislative Assembly agreed the bus connection between Belconnen and the city centre ought to be improved but none could agree on the wording of a motion that would compel the government to take action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.