The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ACT's dangerous highways: Canberra roads with most car crashes 2023

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 14 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Monaro Highway in Hume has been named Canberra's most dangerous road, based on insurance claims data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.