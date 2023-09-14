The Canberra Times
Mathew Longmore refused bail after alleged Ethereal tattoo studio arson

By Tim Piccione
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:30pm
A man accused of lighting fire to a Braddon tattoo parlour allegedly left his phone behind at the scene of the crime for police to find.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

